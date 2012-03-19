ABC celebrating Great American Cleanup with Shred Day

Monday morning AngelinaBeautiful/Clean and Security Shredding are celebrating the Great AmericanCleanup. Lufkin residents are welcome to bring unwanted documents to theChamber of Commerce. Security Shredding will be on site to shred and recycle documentsfor free.

"We're kind ofcovering two basis here, we're cleaning out all that clutter. Its springcleaning and we're able to shred and recycle all of these documents, also itsprotecting your identity and confidentiality," said Amanda Anderson, ExecutiveDirector, Angelina Beautiful/Clean.

If you didn't get a chance to stop by thechamber today, Security Shredding will be at the Chamber, Tuesday, from nineuntil noon.

On April 28th Angelina Beautiful/Cleanwill host medication disposal day at the Lufkin Police Department, givingresidents a place to dispose of any expired medication.

