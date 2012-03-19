Friends and family gather to pay respects to David Wisener

Standing room only at CrossTimbers Cowboy Church north of Lufkin.

This afternoon, friends and family paid finalrespects to East Texas bull breeder David Wisener.

Wisener was one of four people killed in athree-vehicle crash Thursday in the Midland area.

Wisener is survived by adaughter and son-in-law, a son and both parents, all of the Lufkin area and twobrothers and a sister.

