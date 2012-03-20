Police: Suspected intoxicated driver hits Lufkin school bus

Three children and a driver were not injured after a Lufkin man, suspected of driving intoxicated, rear-ended a school bus Monday morning.

The driver, Richard Flores, 25, has charges of driving while intoxicated, failure to stop for school bus and driving while unlicensed listed on the accident report. Lufkin Police spokesman Det. J.B. Smith said formal charges are pending blood test results.

Lufkin ISD Superintendent Roy Knight said the three children on the bus, two five-year-olds and a three-year-old, were "thankfully" already seated and were not harmed.

Flores was taken to a Lufkin hospital, where he was treated and released.

According to the report, the bus, driven by Carmen Badillo, 28, was stopped in the intersection of Abney Avenue and Culverhouse Drive. Flores "failed to stop for a bus" and collided into the rear of it.

A search of Flores' name on the Angelina County website shows he has been arrested several times for hundreds of ticket violations.

