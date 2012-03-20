Lufkin burglar takes everything, including the kitchen sink

Lufkin Police say a burglar cleaned house on Monday afternoon on Cottonbelt Street, even taking the kitchen sink, in broad daylight.

According to the police report, numerous items were stolen out of a vacant house in the 800 block of Cottonbelt Street. A stove, water heater, refrigerator, kitchen sink and electrical wiring were stolen from the house. The total value of the items is $3,400.

No arrests have been made and police are still investigating the case.

