Students tour Angelina County medical facilities

Today high school juniors from around Angelina County spent the day learning about the many health care facilities in Angelina County.

The member's of leadership tomorrow started the day at Buckner Children and Family Services and continued to Regional Physical Therapy, Memorial Health System and Woodland Heights Medical Center.

The leadership program gives students the chance to explore the opportunities that exist for their future in Angelina County.

"It's an eye opener actually just learning new things there are so many things in this community that I didn't know about and coming here and learning all this stuff it helps me with communication. Next time I have a problem or something I'll know where I can go," said Lauren Kirkland, Leadership Tomorrow President.

The students participate in a different themed program every month.

In April they will attend quality of life day.

