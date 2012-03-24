Drugs seized during seach warrant in Rusk County

On Thursday, March 22, 2012, at approximately 4:00pm, theRusk County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division with the assistance of RuskCounty and Henderson Police Department Tactical Units executed a search warrantat 107 Gatlin Cemetery Road, in Mt. Enterprise, Texas. The TexasDepartment of Public Safety also assisted in the search warrant.

During the search officers located and seized over 27 gramsof methamphetamine, over 77 grams of marijuana, and approximately $880.00.

Arrested on the scene were Stacy Lynn Ammons, 37, and HaroldEdwin Duke, 54, both of Mt. Enterprise. Ammons was charged withManufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance PG 1, 1st degree felonyand Possession of Marijuana, Class A Misdemeanor. Duke was charged withPossession of Controlled Substance, a State Jail Felony. Theinvestigation continues and more arrested are expected.

On Friday, March 23, 2012, both suspects were arraigned byJustice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Joe Sorrells. Stacy Ammons bond was $15,000,while Harold Duke's bond was $10,000. Suspect Ammons posted bail and waslater released, while suspect Duke remains in the Rusk County Jail.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.