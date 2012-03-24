Nacogdoches kicks off a new season with Spring Fling celebration

Saturday morningNacogdoches kicked off the start of a new season with their annual SpringFling.There was plenty for thekids to do too; a bounce house, children's yoga and story time with the SFAtheater department.

"Well our hope is thatwhen we have a big kids event that we get to have a lot of people who havenever been out to the farmer's market come out. We hope that it increases thepeople who are coming out in the community to support our local farmers, to eatlocally and be active while they are doing it," said Carrie Wright, HealthyNacogdoches.

Encouraging residents to buy local hasbecome a main focus for the Farmer's Market and Nacogdoches Main Street.

Officials hope the excitement of the springfling will bring locals back to the Farmer's Market each weekend.

