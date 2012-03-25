Lufkin Community band kicks off season with spring concert

Sunday afternoon the Angelina College Chamber Windsand the Lufkin Community Band presented their spring spectacular performance.

The AC wind ensemble kicked off the concert withfive selections including "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Bohemian Rhapsody."

The Lufkin Community Band followed, performingclassics including; "Ave Maria" and "Battle Hymn of the Republic."

The Lufkin Community Band is made up of musiciansof all ages from across East Texas.

They meet once a week to prepare for theirperformances.

"People love music. Music is something this is withus all our lives. Beethoven said music transcends all things," said DavidSmith, Director, Lufkin Community Band.

The band's next performance is Tuesday May 8th.

The band will perform a concert before the AngelinaCollege graduation.

