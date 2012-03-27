Lufkin celebrates new renovations at Kurth Memorial Library

An East Texas libraryis unveiling its new facelift!

Kurth MemorialLibrary in Lufkin held a ribbon cutting today after four months of renovations.

New additionsinclude; a new teen zone, filled with new computer, furniture and books.

An additional 96bookshelves are now in the Geneolgy room.

The library sprucedup its children's section as well, adding furniture and signs.

"It's fabulous, I'mreally excited for our community. I think that they will really enjoy it and itmakes us happy too, to look around it just looks nice," said Lorraine Simoneau,Library Director.

The renovation was funded by Friends of KurthMemorial Library and the Library Board Foundation.

