Annual cook-off to raise money for Harold’s House

It's food and fun, all for a good cause. The East Texas Alliance for Children is hosting its annual barbecue cook-off.

On April 7th, the cook-off will raise money for the abused children served by Harold's House. The winners will take home much more than a feeling of service, $250 goes to first place.

150 dollars for second and a $100 prize for third.

"All you hoedown cookers out there, you need to dust off your pits and come on out and barbeque with us because it's for a great cause. We serve physically and sexually abused children in Angelina and Nacogdoches counties and that is what this is all about," said Laura Squiers, Executive Director.

A live auction will also take bids on a trip to a Dallas Cowboys game. That includes a round trip plane ride to DFW and a limo ride to the game. If you're interested in putting up a team, contact Harold's House.

