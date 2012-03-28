Woodland Heights seminar educates women on common health problem

More than five million womensuffer from the disease and one East Texas hospital is giving them knowledge torecognize it.

Woodland heights medicalcenter in Lufkin held a seminar on Endometriosis.

It's a condition thatoccurs when tissue grows outside the body. The most common symptom is pain inlower abdomen or lower back.

While the cause of thedisease is unknown, it is hereditary.

In some cases it can lead to infertility.

"Even though theydon't think its severe, its often related to Endometriosis and Endometriosis,because it's a chronic disease it gets worse and worse the older we get," saidDr. Sheila Hill, seminar speaker.

Wednesday's seminar is part of a series takingplace at woodland heights.

InApril and May, the hospital will host four or five more focusing on women'shealth issues.

