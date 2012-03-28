Charlie’s restaurant being torn down after closing 24 days ago

24 days after closing, a Lufkin landmark is no more.

Demolition is underway on Lone Star Charlie's Restaurant on Loop 287.

The restaurant was seized under eminent domain.

Tx-Dot has major highway plans and needed the property to build an overpass.

The popular roadside restaurant shut down after three decades of business.

Owner Wade Jabbour says he's looking to reopen at another location

