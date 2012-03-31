Police: Mt. Enterprise woman drove intoxicated with child

Nacogdoches Police arrested a Mount Enterprise woman for driving intoxicated with a child in her car Friday night.

Sgt. Mark Hurst said NPD received a call reporting a reckless driver on North Street. Police stopped the car in the 2600. The driver was Heather Ferris, 29.

According to Hurst, Ferris was intoxicated and in possession of marijuana when she was stopped.

Her nine-year-old daughter was also in the car.

Ferris gave police a false and was driving with a suspended license.

She was arrested for felony driving while intoxicated with a child.

Ferris' bond is set at $10,000.

