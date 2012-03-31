Nacogdoches woman joins cast of CMT's 'Texas Women'

Nacogdoches resident and Tenaha native Cicily Cross grew up on a farm and for most of her life participated in rodeo.

"I started with CBR actually when I was in high school as a flag girl doing the openings and then started timing and became a secretary," said Cross.

Next week she will be making her way to the small screen staring in a reality show on CMT.

"One of my co-workers said, 'You're going to be on TV,' but I never actually planned it. I'm just an East Texas girl," said Cross.

Cross joins the cast of "Texas Women," and even though the show is based in the Dallas- Fort Worth area, she is representing East Texas with pride.

"I'm not going to play the part of someone else I'm going to be who I am," said Cross.

With cast consisting of a model, barrel racer, stock contractor and aspiring country singer, viewers will get insight into Texas life.

"It's a lot about what we do, the western style of life and rodeo and that's really who we are," said Cross.

Cross says her championship bull riding experience gave her the extra confidence she needed to open her life for the world to see.

"When you go in to this you have to have an open mind because people are going to say things about you that may hurt your feelings," said Cross.

Her open mind allowed her to stay true to herself, even with the cameras rolling.

"I really didn't do anything on the TV show that I wouldn't normally do in real life."

Season two of "Texas Women" starts April 7 on CMT.

