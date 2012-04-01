2 men arrested after being accused of kidnapping and beating a Nacogdoches man

Nacogdoches Sheriff's officials arrested two men Saturday afternoon for kidnapping and beating a Nacogdoches man Friday night. Matthew Truitt, 21, was arrested for aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping. Jon Windsor, 22, was charged with aggravated assault.

According to Sheriff Thomas Kerss, Friday night the victim, whose name has not been released, was walking on the 100 block of Davis St. in Nacogdoches. The victim passed a residence where a group of individuals were talking outside. The victim stopped and talked to the individuals and they abducted him.

Kerss says they held him for several hours before driving out of the city and into the woods where he was beaten and left for dead.

The victim was able to find a residence and call for help.

He was transported to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital and released Saturday afternoon.

Sherriff's officials are still investigating the case and looking for potential suspects.

