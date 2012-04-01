Azalea Trail hosts Little Princess Garden Party

As a part of the Azalea Trailcelebration girls from ages two to nine took part in the Little Princess Tea.

Saturday was the sixth year for the event. Littlegirls dressed as their favorite princesses and gathered at the Azalea Gardenfor tea this morning. The girls also held live Monarch butterflies and gottemporary tattoos. They also heard a story from the story fairy and a song froma real live princess. Organizers say the tea is an innovative way to get thecommunity out to the garden.

"A lot of people wholove gardens but don't necessarily want to come to the garden to plant, theyjust want to come here and have a nice time so we thought what a wonderful wayto celebrate would be with beautiful little girls in a beautiful garden,"said Cheryl Boyett, Tea Coordinator.

The Nacogdoches Convention and VisitorsBureau will continue guided tours of the Azalea Trail until April 77th.

