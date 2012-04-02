Man killed after ATV flips over in Jasper Co.

A Vidor man is dead after an ATV accident Saturday night.

According to Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman, Donald Gobbet, 49, of Vidor, was heading towards Kemp at the time of the accident.

Newman says officers were called to an area near the intersection of FM Rd. 252 and County Rd. 317. He said the three-wheeler Gobert was driving flipped over and landed on top of him.

Gobert was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Steve Connor.

