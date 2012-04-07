ETX children search for 10 thousand Easter eggs at 13th annual hunt

Children waited in anticipation as 10thousand plastic eggs were scattered across two baseball fields in KitMcConnico Park.

"All the kids stand behind thecones and just rush out and grabs as many eggs as they can," said DanPatrick, Program Director K-FOX 955.

KFOX 955 partnered with Lufkin Parksand Recreation for the 13th annual egg hunt, to make sure thechildren of Angelina County have a memorable hunting experience.

"We've got over 100 Easterbaskets to give away, its huge," said Patrick.

Director of Lufkin Parks and Recreation MikeAkridge says, the event wouldn't be complete without enthusiastic volunteerskeeping the kids entertained with games and face paint.

"We didn't have enoughvolunteerism support to help us out. We got First Assembly to team up with us,all three work together to make a successful event," said Akridge.

Kids from ages zero to ten were eligible totake part in the egg hunting.

The ten thousand eggs were divided forthree separate hunts for each age division.

"Looks like a record yearalready, over 2,000 kids usually attend the event," said Patrick.

Dan Patrick has been a part of theevent since it began 13 years ago

He says the turn outtoday is overwhelming.

"I think there was about 20 kids,13 years ago and we've grown to this size and its become a community eventevery year," said Patrick.

Even though the hunt lasts about fiveminutes Akridge says its all worth it.

"That glow in their eyes when yousee them hunt the eggs, it takes them a minute of two, to hunt the eggs butjust watching them and that thrill of I got something," said Akridge.

