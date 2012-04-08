Lufkin man arrested after collision with oncoming train

Saturday night at around 8:19 p.m., officers of the Lufkin Police Department received a call regarding a motor vehicle accident involving a train on Hoshall Rd. near the Southwood intersection. Seth Hargis, 18, of Lufkin was driving the vehicle.

Officers arrived on scene to find an unoccupied white 2001 Ford F-150 with severe front end damage where it appeared evident that it had been struck by the passing train. According to the police report Hargis was not injured.

According the report, Hagris displayed evidence of intoxication and he reported to officers that he was trying to cross the tracks but as soon as he started to cross, he saw a train coming. Hargis said he thought the train was going to stop because the train had plenty of room, but gave conflicting stories on how and why his vehicle was on the tracks. The conductor of the train, D.C. Hammack, reported that he saw Hargis's truck on the tracks and started sounding the train horn at which time he saw Hargis get out of the truck from the driver's side and run away from the truck.

Hagris was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and booked into the Angelina County Jail.

