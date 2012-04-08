Family, friends host vigil for missing ETX man

Family and friends held a prayer vigil for a missing East Texas man.

"It isn't everyday that somebody's a got a brother that's missing, its hard without your brother," said William Daniels.

January 4th was the last time Derrick Daniels was seen.

Three months later his family is still waiting for answers.

"The big thing is not knowing, not knowing what is going on," said Mack Tutt, Daniels' uncle.

Saturday night friends and family gathered to celebrate Derrick's life.

With no leads in the investigation they rally together hoping one day he will return home.

"We just have to be patient, our hands are tied," said Ilene Eaden, Mother-in-law.

Derrick's uncle, Mack Tutt says the community needs to take matters into their own hands.

"People don't help out enough people need to start pulling together, doing more when things like this happen," said Tutt.

For now they're depending on prayer.

"Everybody just come together, like today praying for an answer," said Eaden.

He was last seen at his residence in Fort Bend County the Wednesday he went missing.

The family describes the 39-year-old as easy to get along with, a family man, who loved his children.

"I can't understand something really bad happening to him, he is a good fellow," said Tutt.

While the family hopes for the best, they are prepared for the worst, and will continue their efforts until they have closure.

"There's always hope and we'll never put an end to it until we find out one way or another," said Tutt.

Derrick Daniels was last seen at his residence in Fort Bend County on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2012. He was known to be driving a 2002 tan-colored Chevrolet Tahoe, Texas license plate TXS-105. You are asked to call Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-341-4665, Fort Bend Crime Stoppers, Inc. at 281-342-TIPS (8477) or text plus the tip to CRIMES (274637) if you have information that could help. Tips also can be submitted online at www.fortbend-tx-crimestoppers.org.

All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

