NPD search for suspect that fled after traffic stop

Nacogdoches Police are searching for a suspect that fledafter a traffic stop in the 600 block of W. Seale St.

Saturday night a Nacogdoches police officer attempted toconduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for reckless driving. When the officerinitiated his emergency lights, the vehicle pulled behind a nearby residence. Thesuspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

The suspect was later identified and a warrant wasrequested.

NPD is investigating the incident.

