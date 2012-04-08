Jasper man found on roadside after one vehicle crash Saturday

Jasper, TX (KTRE) - A Jasper man was taken to a Beaumont hospital after being found on the side of the road Sunday morning.

32 year old Richard Earl Kirkland of Jasper was driving southbound on FM 1747 when his vehicle ran off the road.

According to trooper Lester McCray, the vehicle rolled over several times an landed in an embankment.

Kirkland was discovered Sunday morning by a passing driver who called the Jasper County Sheriff's office. Kirkland was transported to St. Elizabeth's in Beaumont.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.

