Lufkin man arrested on several sex offenses

A Lufkin man is in jail after allegedly committing several sex-related offenses Sunday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Scott Cagnon, LPD arrested Ismael Gonzalez, 38, of Lufkin on Oak Hollow Street for an incident involving a knife.

Gonzalez was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, aggravated robbery and burglary of habitation with intent to commit a sexual felony.

According to Cagnon, the full report is not ready and they will have more on the case Tuesday.

