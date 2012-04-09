Kitchen brawl leaves Angelina county jail inmate nearly blind

A brawl at the Angelina County Jailcould bring more charges against a man already in jail on forgery charges.

Last Tuesday, fists flew in the kitchen areaas one trustee attacked another.

Jail officials say Demetrick Erwin hitCharles Evans in the face.

Until that point, the men had been trusted todo work both inside and outside the jail.

"Any time we have any crime thatoccurs in our facility, the jail staff contacts law enforcement and we sendover a deputy and we treat it as any other crime," said James Galloway,Chief Deputy.

Evans mother told us off-camera, she thinksher son could permanently lose his vision and should be released.

Charles Evans is out on P-R bondduring his hospital stay.

"Now the fact that Evans was inour care at that point in time, we take care of all the hospital bills for thefamily, it doesn't change the crime he committed to get in her," saidGalloway.

Chief Deputy James Galloway says Erwinhas already been charged with aggravated assault in the brawl.

"We investigate and if we canshow, and we feel like we'll be able to, that the actor committed a crime,we'll file charges on him and he'll be prosecuted," said Galloway.

Evans was booked into jail March 2nd for aprobation violation.

His mother says she's talking to lawyers aboutsuing the state for his release.

