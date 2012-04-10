Lufkin Police release details on home invasion, sex assault

Lufkin Police have released details on a Sunday incident in which a Lufkin man allegedly invaded the home of his ex-girlfriend and robbed, threatened and sexually assaulted her.

According to the report, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Oak Hollow Street in reference to an assault. It was reported that a woman's ex-boyfriend, Ismael Gonzalez Jr., 38, had forced his want into a residence and was still inside with her and her young daughter. The caller, Roberto Estrada, 26, of Lufkin, had left the house with his seven-year-old son and went to a neighbor's house to call 911.

Officers secured the residence and went into the home and arrested Gonzalez when he came out of a bedroom where the woman and child were located.

Following an investigation, officers determined Gonzalez had gone into the house without permission by pushing past a child who answered the door, knocking the child down. Gonzalez then confronted Estrada with a large knife, according to the report. Estrada suffered a minor cut to his left hand during the confrontation. Estrada said Gonzalez told him to leave or he was going to kill him, so Estrada got his son and left the house to call police. He said he went to several houses before he was allowed inside one to use the phone.

Officers recovered a knife reported to have been used during the assault, as well as money and a ring the victim reported stolen, which were found in Gonzalez's pocket, according to the report.

Officers also searched Gonzalez's residence in the 3400 block of Oakwood Drive for a handgun the victim said he threatened to kill her with. They found it and seized it as evidence, as it is illegal for him to own as he is a convicted felon.

Police served Gonzalez with an emergency protective order at the Angelina County Jail.

Gonzalez is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Gonzalez was being held in the jail with a collective $1,150,000 bond.

Police are saying what happened Sunday night could happen to anyone.

Karate instructor Terry Free teaches self defense classes in Lufkin.

"That's where the majority of the assaults that take place, they're by people that they know," said Free.

He says everyone needs a protection plan, especially parents.

"Self defense is essential not only for protecting yourself but protecting your family," said Free.

Staying aware of your surroundings is the best advice officials give.

"Who you choose to go out with, who you choose to go on dates with. Just always trying to be aware of what's around you and the potential violence to happen," said Michelle Miller, program director for the Family Crisis Center.

With this case, the more you know the better your chances.

"Just having basic self defense awareness just to get yourself out of that situation knowing how you can cause pain and cause someone pain quickly and exit the house and exit that situation," said Free.

Tae-Kwon-Do instructor T. J Martinez says his class isn't the only way to fight back.

Using common sense can save your life.

"If some guy comes and try to mug you and says give me your purse, the smart thing to do is just give him your purse, its a lot easier to replace the things that are in your purse than it is to replace your life," said Martinez.

Experts say assault doesn't discriminate, so never let down your guard.

Saturday April 14 the Family Crisis Center of East Texas will host Prevention in the Park, commemorating Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The event will take place at Pecan Park in Nacogdoches from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

202 balloons will be released in honor of the victims the center helped in 2011.

Tuesday April 17th the Family Crisis Center will host a similar event in Lufkin at Louis Bronaugh Park from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m.

Tuesday's event will include a ceremonial tree planting and 202 plants will be given away.

The Family Crisis Center 24 hour hotline is 1-800-828-7233

