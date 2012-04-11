Missing boater found dead after fishing trip on Lake Livingston

A man's body pulled from Lake Livingston has been identified as a missing fisherman.

On Monday, Polk County Sheriff's deputies received a call from a property owner about a kayak found floating near the Lake Livingston Dam.

Officials say Donald Schappert, 49, never returned to his Coldspring home after going fishing on Sunday.

Schappert's body was discovered during a search by Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens and the Cape Royal and Scenic Loop water rescue unit.

The autopsy determined Schappert died by accidental drowning.

