Family Crisis Center hosts Prevention in the Park

Last year 59 sexual assaults werereported in Angelina County and 32 in Nacogdoches County. In honor of sexualassault awareness month, the Family Crisis Center of East Texas is educatingthe community about sexual assault.

With over nineteenthousand reported sexual assaults in Texas in 2010, the Family Crisis Center isreaching out the community, letting them know where they can get help.

The prevention in the parkevent educated people about sexual assault and ways to prevent putting yourselfin a dangerous situation.

"We hope to provide the communitywith knowledge about how they can prevent sexual assault as well as how theycan help spread the word about services available to sexual assault victims inthe community," said Michelle Miller, Program Director, Family Crisis Center ofEast Texas.

The event honored the 202 victims thecenter helped last year with a balloon release.

Next Tuesday they will host prevention in the park inLufkin and give a way plants in pots decorated by victims.

