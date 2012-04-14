ETX volunteers clean up communities in Texas Trash-Off

Saturday, hundreds of volunteers made sure local highways, parks and roadways stay clean.

"Its our little way of doing a clean-up, spring cleaning once a year," said Buzz Dutton, , Executive Coordinator, Keep Nacogdoches Beautiful

Bright and early East Texans were in full force picking up litter. They were participating in the Don't Mess with Texas Trash- Off, the state's largest one-day litter cleanup event.

"We'll have groups spread throughout the town and in the county and on the roads picking up litter," said Dutton.

Girl scouts and church groups are just a few of the organizations that helped straighten up Nacogdoches County.

Trash-off chair Debbie Stevens says, the cleanup is vital for the community's well being.

"We all know we don't like to see litter on the side of the road. But its also important from a safety standpoint because theses a lot of thing out there that not only dangerous to individuals but to the environment," said Debbie Stevens, Trash-off Chair, Keep Nacogdoches Beautiful.

Coordinator Buzz Dutton says it gives members of the community a chance to get rid household junk without any extra cost.

"Its an opportunity for folks to have an outlet for the trash and the litter that normally wouldn't," said Dutton.

The cleanup also instills values that can last a lifetime.

"Its also important to teach not only our children but adults that littering is not acceptable," said Stevens.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.