ETX man accused of holding step-son at gunpoint

Paul Buchanan, 54, of Cushing is in the Nacogdoches County Jail following his arrest Saturday night for confronting his adult step-son with a hand gun.

According to Sheriff Thomas Kerss, Buchanan placed a gun against his step-son's head while he was in bed. Kerss said, Buchanan's wife was able to distract her husband by striking him from behind.

Buchanan's step-son was able to wrestle the hand gun away from him, before running to a neighbor's house to call for help.

Buchanan is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

