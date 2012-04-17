ETX hurry to file taxes before deadline

Tuesday was the final day to file your taxes without an extension.

According to local CPA Trudy Patrick, many were in a rush to get them done Monday and avoid waiting until the very last minute.

For good reason, Lufkin and Nacogdoches post offices did not extend their hours for the tax filing rush.

Those who didn't get their taxes filed today may be eligible for an extension.

"Most of our extensions were done this weekend so that just gives you six more months to file with an automatic six month extension so October 15th would be the new deadline," said Trudy Patrick, CPA.

The extension only applies to filing, those who owe money will need to sent the estimated about with an extension application.

