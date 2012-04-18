E. Texas man may face DWI charges after motorcycle racing crash

An East Texas man flown to a Houston hospital following a motorcycle accident Tuesday night could face charges of driving while intoxicated.

According to trooper Joe Cole, 30-year-old Lance Campbell of Scenic Loop was racing another motorcycle north bound on FM 3277, when he lost control.

Campbell was ejected from his bike and landed on the pavement several yards away from his motorcycle.

Cole said the motorcycle he was racing fled the scene.

Campbell was not wearing a helmet and officials believe he was intoxicated.

No citations have been issued and the accident is under investigation.

