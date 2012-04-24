Nacogdoches man dies after horse bucks him into oncoming car

A Nacogdoches man died Monday night after the horse he was riding bucked him in the path of an oncoming car.

Yancey Lavan Curbow, 42, died at 8:55 p.m. at a Nacogdoches hospital.

According to the DPS report, Margia Ann Haltom, of Nacogdoches, was driving a 2012 Hyundai Elantra two miles west of Nacogdoches on State Highway 21 West. Curbow and his horse began to enter the road when the horse stopped and bucked Curbow into the path of Haltom's car.

Yancey Curbow grew up riding horses but his final ride Monday night ended his life.

"Its something he always done, I mean every weekend and he was good I'd never seen him thrown off a horse ever," said David Broadway, brother-in-law.

Curbow was riding along side Highway 21 in Nacogdoches when the horse he was riding bucked him into the path of an oncoming car.

The car was driven by family friend Margia Haltom, she introduced Curbow to his wife of 24 years.

"She has known him ever since he was a baby, they helped raise him and she just happened to be the one, it wasn't her fault she never had the time to react," said Broadway.

Curbow had a passion for horses, the one he was riding was just one of many he'd rescued and nursed back to health.

"When we picked that horse up it was almost dead, he had to help it, it was a rescue horse. He saved its life and it cost him his," said Broadway.

Curbow's brother-in-law David Broadway says the path he took that fateful day was uncommon.

"We generally don't ride the highway at all, he was moving from one pasture to another. He could have easily loaded it into a trailer but he loved to ride," said Broadway.

His love for horses lives on through his 12 and 13 year old sons. Who despite the tragedy want to continue to ride.

"I asked the boys last night if they wanted me to get rid of the horses and they both looked at me like I was crazy and said no," said Broadway.

While Curbow's family struggles to make sense of the loss, they find comfort in knowing he died doing what he loved.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.