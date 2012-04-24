Forest officials working with public to create drought recovery plan

Monday night forest service officialsheld a public meeting to review the evaluation of Davy Crockett National Foresttrails and other public areas affected by dead and dying trees.

Though the NationalWeather Service has declared the drought to be over, the impacts are still feltin East Texas. District and forest service personnel hiked through the trailsin Davy Crockett and counted the hazardous trees.

After the evaluationhiking trails, horse trails and some hunting camps were closed for the safetyof the public.

"I wouldn't take myseven-year-old out there so in the end, as a person responsible for forestservice employee safety and the safety of the public we serve. We decided toclose the trails until we could evaluate them," said Stephanie NealJohnson, Forest Supervisor, National Forest and Grasslands of Texas.

The meeting gave membersin the community the opportunity to write down their priorities on what trailsto open first. Forest officials will review the comments and will have a planof action by May 4th

