AB/C collects nearly 500 pounds of unused or expired medications

Saturday the Cityof Lufkin took part in National Medication Disposal Day, giving residents a chanceto properly dispose of unused or expired medications. The goal of disposal dayis to keep these medications of the streets and away from the naturalenvironment. Angelina Beautiful/Clean along with Abeldt's Pharmacy, TheCoalition and the Lufkin Police Department partnered together to produce theonly collection site in a 125 mile radius

"You might have expired medications,unused medications from a family member that passes and you're just unsure ofwhat to do with these unused medications and we've done it once every year forthe past couple of years and its been the most effective way to properlydispose of these types of medications," said Amanda Anderson, ExecutiveDirector, Angelina Beautiful/Clean.

Angelina Beautiful/ Clean collected 480 poundsof medications. TheDEA then took what was collected and disposed of it by incineration.

