2 teens injured in Polk Co. 4-wheeler accident

Two 13-year-old girls are in the hospital following a four-wheeler accident Sunday afternoon in Polk County.

According to state Trooper Joe Cole, the girls were on Taylor Lake Road and driving too fast when the driver could not make it through a curve and they drove off the road and hit a tree.

The driver was flown to a Houston hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

The passenger was taken to a Livingston hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries.

