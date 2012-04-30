City of Lufkin reveals six city pride signs on major highways

New signs have made their way to majorhighways across the Pineywoods, letting travelers know exactly where they are.

"A lot of cities wereimplementing identification signs, coming into the city," said KeithWright, Deputy

The City of Lufkin approved the newcity pride signs earlier this year, they were installed last week.

City Engineer Chuck Walker says deteriorationof city signs caused a lack of branding and identification in Lufkin.

"Removing those old signs thathad fallen down, we decided that we needed signs up because there was nosignage telling you, hey welcome to Lufkin," said Chuck Walker, Public UtilitiesDirector, City Engineer.

"59 South, 59 North as you comeinto town from each direction. 69 South and 69 North, 103 East and 103 West,"said Wright.

The 538 pound sign is 8 feet tall and13 feet wide and features pieces of Lufkin's heritage.

Water, representing area lakes and apine tree depicting the logging industry.

"What we were trying to do isincorporate Lufkin, we were just trying to encompass the Pineywoods," saidWalker.

The 166 thousand dollar project is a productof the Capital Improvement Program.

Each year the city reviews projects throughoutthe city, the city council then makes recommendation on what should be fundedand performed.

"Come in with new projects inorder to maintain the city and continue to move it forward," said Wright.

Other Capital Improvement Program projectsinclude the civic center expansion and fire department equipment.

Officials hope the new improvementswill instill a sense of pride in everyone that passes.

"I hope they take pride in theircommunity and try to help maintain it, try to keep it clean and tell peopleabout Lufkin and what Lufkin's about," said Wright.

