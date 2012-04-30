Lufkin officials: Denny’s restaurant could open by year's end

City officials have confirmed another popular restaurant chain is coming to Lufkin.

Planning and zoning permits have been approved for a Denny's restaurant on the 1900 block of East Denman Avenue.

Plans were presented to the city Public Utilities Director last Friday and are currently under review.

"The company that's going to be building Denny's is called Fuel City. It's going to be Fuel City Two. It's going to be over on 69 and the Loop, 69 south. We had a meeting with them Friday and they said they are definitely coming and they hope to be finished with construction maybe by December," said Chuck Walker, Public Utilities Director.

City officials believe the new travel plaza could bring a boost to the local economy by drawing more traffic to make a stop in Lufkin.

