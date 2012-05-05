Lufkin celebrates Cinco de Mayo in Kiwanis Park

Lufkin celebrated the 150th anniversary of Cinco de Mayo with a benefit festival in Kiwanis Park.

The benefit included live bands featuring various types of Mexican music, children's games and bounce houses and food vendors from throughout the area.

The benefit was more than a Cinco de Mayo celebration but also a fundraiser for scholarships for college bound students.

The celebration was also a fundraiser for a seven-year-old from Diboll named Edwin Rodrigues, he's battling heart problems.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.