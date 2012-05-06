Jasper Co. man killed in one-vehicle crash

An Evadale man died Saturdaynight after he lost control of his vehicle on Highway 96 in Jasper County.

According to the DPS report, MichaelMock, 49, of Evadale, was driving southbound on Highway 96 just a few milesoutside Evadale.

According to the Jasper CountySheriff's Office, around 8:30 p.m. Mock struck a cooler that was in the middleof the highway. Mock then lost control of his vehicle and hit a guard rail, hiscar was overturned and Mock was ejected from the vehicle.

Mock was not wearing his seatbeltat the time of the accident.

