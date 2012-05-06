2 Nacogdoches men arrested following brick attack

Saturday two Nacogdoches men were arrested on an indictment for engaging in organized criminal activity, following a disturbance in March.

Nacogdoches Police arrested Jakorhiae Nobles, 23 and Darreyon Cooper, 17 in connection to a man injured during a disturbance on March 29.

According to a previous report, a victim was running from several suspects on Orton Street when he was hit in the head with a brick.

