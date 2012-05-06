Lufkin man receives DWI while changing his tire

A Lufkin man was charged with drinking and driving while changing his tire Saturday night.



According to Sgt. Scott Cagnon, LPD received a call Saturday about a vehicle swerving in multiple lanes and driving with a flat tire on Pershing Ave.

When LPD located the vehicle they found the driver, David Dunn, 56, on the side of the road changing his tire.

LPD reports further evaluation revealed he was intoxicated.

Dunn is charged with Driving While Intoxicated, he was booked into the Angelina County Jail

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.