Man found dead from apparent gunshot at Lufkin VA clinic

A security guard found a man dead in an apparent suicide in the parking lot of the Lufkin VA clinic Tuesday afternoon.

Lufkin Police spokesman Det. J.B. Smith said the man has not been identified.

Smith said a security employee at the Charles Wilson Outpatient VA Clinic reported finding a person inside a vehicle with what the employee said appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest.

At the scene, detectives were gathered around a Ford Taurus and investigating the scene.

Smith said there appears to be no signs of foul play, but police are treating the incident as a homicide. A handgun was found in the car.

The man appears to be in his mid-to-late 60s, Smith said. The car had been in the parking lot since between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.



A justice of the peace pronounced the man dead on the scene. An autopsy has been ordered.

