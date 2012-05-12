Truck driver hospitalized after 18-wheeler overturns on Loop 287

Saturday morning a Houston truck driver was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Lufkin after his 18-wheeler overturned on Loop 287.

According the DPS report, Wilson Smith Jr., 51, of Houston was driving southbound on Loop 287. Officials say he was driving too fast on a curve in the road when he lost control of the truck and over turned.

Smith was transported to Memorial Medical Center to be treated for injuries.

