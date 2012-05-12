Surprise winds devastate Toledo Bend marina

Early Friday morning the residentsnear Toledo Bend Lake woke up to the strongest winds they'd ever seen.

"It wasn't just a short wind, itlasted a long time," said Glenn McDaniel, Co-Owner, Holly Park Marina.

Holly Park Marina, a 43-year-oldfamily business was hit during the storm and suffered major damage.

"Pretty good high winds, I'd sayabout 60 miles per hour or better and that lasted until about 10'oclock,"said Cecil Harper, Emergency Coordinator.

70-year-old Cecil Harper says his boat wasdestroyed, the storm knocked over two pine trees and they landed right on topof his boat.

"We've been in a few storms Idon't think anything has been this bad since the hurricane," said Harper.

The storm lasted three hours andbrought the marina to the ground and damaged two boats in the process.

"We couldn't get them out, it wastoo dangerous because they were picking the boats up higher than the walkwaysalmost chest high," said McDaniel.

Glenn McDaniel says his sons worked tobring 15 boats to shore before they could be damaged by the storm.

He says the winds had a powerfuleffect on the water which sent everything out of control.

"The waves were probably abouttwo feet over that and it just kept working that marina like a whip," saidMcDaniel.

Residents are grateful that it wasjust the boats that were harmed.

"Thank goodness nobody was hurtand all I can say is we will recover," said Harper.

The McDaniel family plans onrestructuring the marina because there's no telling when those winds will comeback.

