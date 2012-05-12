Bob Brown elected mayor of Lufkin

The ballots are in and the City of Lufkin has elected a new mayor. Former Chamber of Commerce president Bob Brown claimed the title from Jack Gorden, who spent six years in office. Brown say communication is key in bringing the entire city together.

"Putting everything back together and trying to coordinate between the county and the chamber and LISD and economic development groups plus the city. I just think everybody knows we need to be working together," said Brown.

Below are other election results.

LUFKIN MAYOR

1515 Bob Brown

1061 Jack Gorden Jr.

LUFKIN COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 4

464 Don Langston

287 Koshy Alexander

LUFKIN ISD BOARD

1286 Keven Ellis

1059 Scott Skelton

722 Andro Branch

635 Armando Navarro Jr.

621 Joe Morales

257 John Jerke



NACOGDOCHES COUNCIL MEMBER SOUTHEAST WARD

76 Roy Boldon

62 William Sanders Jr.

NACOGDOCHES ISD BOARD DISTRICT IV

206 Steve Green

139 Mike Claude

NACOGDOCHES ISD BOARD DISTRICT V

323 Ron Watson

319 Jay Knott

