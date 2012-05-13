2 Nacogdoches women arrested for leaving children alone while at night club

Two small children are now in CPS custody after being found home aloneSaturday night.

Qualonda Freeney and Brieanca McGowan-Driver were arrested for leavingthe children while they were out at a night club.

According to the Nacogdoches police report, police received a call froma neighbor claiming she could hear crying babies in her neighbor's house. The caller told police she attempted tocontact the residents and got no answer.

According to the report officers responded to the residence to find twosmall children at home by themselves.

Police tracked down the mothers at a local night club, they werearrested and taken to the NLEC.

