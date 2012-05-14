Hudson Peavy Primary hosts first field day at Expo Center

700 students from Hudson Peavy Primarystarted their week off with the school's first field day.

"We just wanted to give the kidsan opportunity to really enjoy exercise," said Leslea Traylor, P.E. Teacher,Peavy Primary.

With slide areas, minute to win itgames and team activities filling the George Henderson Expo-Center, the pre-kthrough 2nd grade students had no time to sit still.

Organizers hope the day will set the tone ofhow the children spend their summer.

"Letting them know how importanta healthy lifestyle is not only what they eat also the amount of exercise theyget," said Kendra Brown, P.E. Teacher, Peavy Primary.

Peavy Primary principal Tom Miller says fieldday is just a review for the test his students will face once school is out.

"The games that the P.E. coachesteach during P.E. are used out here today and we encourage our children to stayactive during the summer with the games that they've learned," said Tom Miller,Principal Peavy Primary School.

During the school year students havescheduled times for activity, but during the summer they have more time to sitaround.

Coach Kendra Brown says throughout theyear they teach students exercises to do at home, even while watching T.V.

"They can get a jump rope and ifthey don't have a jump rope, get a big piece of string and use that to jump rope,Anything to get them active," said Brown.

Staying active not only keeps youhealthy, it puts you in a better mood.

"Exercising releases endorphinsthat make you happy, so that's the main thing we wants all out kids to be happyand to be active is going to make them happy," said Brown.

A final day of fun is just what these studentsneed to keep them active throughout the summer.

