1 hospitalized, 2 dead after two-vehicle accident in Trinity Co.

Saturday morning two people were killed in a two-vehicle accident.

According to the DPS report, just after 1 a.m. Susan Simmons, 52, of Trinity was traveling southwest on State Highway 94 in a 1997 Dodge Pick-up. Around the same time Gary Kirby, 47, of Montgomery was traveling northeast on State Highway 94 in a 1997 Chevrolet Pick-up

According to the report Simmons crossed the center line and hit Kirby's vehicle.

Justice of the Peace Sam Blair pronounced both drivers dead at the scene.

Kelly Pennock, 47 was a passenger in Kirby's vehicle, she was transported to East Texas Medical Center in Tyler.

