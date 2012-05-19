Nacogdoches beauty pageant to be featured on “Toddlers and Tiaras”

A popular TLC show made its way toEast Texas to film some tiny competitors vie for big prizes.

The pirate themed It's aGlitzy Life For Me Pageant started bright and early Saturday morning and TLCcrews were there for every minute of it.

Three of the contests willbe featured on an upcoming episode of the TV show "Toddlers and Tiaras."

This will be the fourthpageant filmed at the Hotel Fredonia for Bailey's Pageants.

"You see a child who is at its worstmoments because they're filming for two to three days and then they slice thatshow down to about an hour so I guess they like the drama of the competition,"said Tonya Bailey, Pageant Director.

Baileysays beauty competition gives the young girls the chance to learn how to winand lose graciously.

Just knowing they've done well is a reward onits own.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.