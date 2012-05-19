Community honors Veterans with Family Day celebration

Armed Forces Day is day to honor thosewho served our country and their families.

To commemorate theholiday, the Charles Wilson VA Outpatient Clinic and East Texas Veteran ServiceOrganizations, partnered together to host the first ever Veteran's Family Day

Veterans and theirfamilies were treated to a free lunch and got to enjoy live music. Kids had thechance to learn about archery, fishing and wood carving in a primitivetechnology demonstration.

"Every family has aveteran and its so important for the community to be able to realize that wehave veterans in our community and we want to support them 100 percent," said GloriaLamkin, Charles Wilson VA Outpatient Clinic.

Saturday'sevent was motivated by appreciation and getting the community involved inhelping veterans.

A wide variety of information booths were onhand to let veterans know about the programs and services they qualify for.

